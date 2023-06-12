Why Katharine Hepburn Never Wanted Children

While some classic-Hollywood fans admire the other Hepburn named Audrey, there are more than enough accolades and admiration for the one called Katharine. She's starred in well-known and acclaimed movies like "Bringing Up Baby," "The African Queen," "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner," "On Golden Pond," and, of course, "The Philadelphia Story" — our recommended starting point if you've never seen her work. In these films, she acted with notable co-stars like Cary Grant, Humphrey Bogart, Spencer Tracy, Sidney Poitier, Henry Fonda, and even a leopard.

"I made 43 pictures," Katharine Hepburn wrote in her autobiography "Me: Stories of My Life." "Naturally I'm adorable in all of them." While not all were successful, she was brilliant in enough of them to earn 12 Academy Award nominations, bringing home the Oscar trophy on four different occasions.

Just as she turned heads on the silver screen, she also turned them in her personal life. Almost nothing about Katharine Hepburn followed what women were supposed to be when she started in Hollywood in the 1930s. She preferred trousers to skirts, avoided interviews and publicity, negotiated higher salaries, and created her own opportunities. Hepburn also eschewed the traditional roles of wife and mother.