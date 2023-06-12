Why Lindsie Chrisley And Thomas Mollura Broke Up
Love knows no boundaries, yet for celebrities, the journey of romance often plays out while the public watches on. When celebrity relationships end, the world observes with curiosity and empathy. Just like how Lindsie Chrisley and Thomas Mollura's breakup has captured the attention of fans. Rumors of trouble in their relationship started swirling as early as August 2022. Her Instagram post on August 16 hinted that she was going through something. While she never mentioned what she was going through, it seemed like she was no longer in a relationship since the post said, "This past week has been so emotionally heavy for so many reasons. Trying to navigate through that while still showing up as a mother, daughter, friend & business partner has truly been a struggle."
Despite these problems, the couple seemed to have patched things up and has been referring to him as "Suburban Dad" on her social media posts. They became Instagram official on September 27. "He waltzed into my life unexpectedly and swept me off my feet," she shared. Chrisley's father, Todd Chrisley, even commented on the post to show his support. Unfortunately, less than a month after introducing him to the world, they broke up. As the pair navigated the end of their relationship, several speculations surfaced, including cheating allegations, which Chrisley confirmed were true later on, as per "The Southern Tea."
Lindsie Chrisley claimed they had no labels but were exclusively dating
Although Lindsie Chrisley never directly confirmed their breakup, she posted something on her social media on October 19th that hinted she was going through something. In the Instagram post, Chrisley's caption said, "I have been leaning heavily into my journey in therapy and my faith over the last few weeks." She also mentioned the importance of boundaries, "The biggest takeaway for me is that boundaries are not for the understanding of others," she added.
Eventually, the daughter of Todd Chrisley finally broke her silence less than a month after speculation of their breakup surfaced. During the episode "Addressing the Elephant in the Room" of Chrisley's podcast "The Southern Tea," she finally spoke up about her split with Suburban Dad. According to Chrisley, he was with somebody else while they were together. Although they never had a label, she assumed they were in a relationship. And during that time, she had noticed a sudden change in his behavior. However, since she never once caught him in a lie, Chrisley would brush off her suspicions and continue seeing him.
A direct message helped Lindsie Chrisley discover Suburban Dad's alleged cheating
One of the reasons Lindsie Chrisley knew about Thomas Mollura's alleged infidelity was because of a Reddit post. An anonymous user claimed the Suburban Dad was cheating on Chrisley with his ex-girlfriend. According to Chrisley via "The Southern Tea," a link to the post was sent to her via a direct message on Instagram. Eventually, she found out who was really behind the post, "After a period of time, [I] find out that the ex-girlfriend is behind the anonymous posts. It was posted on Reddit," she explained on her podcast.
Several more users came forward with their stories about Mollura. One Reddit user said, "This guy [Mollura] has been all over town with different women. It's so sad. I'm a local and have a few girlfriends who've hooked up with him recently. Been considering sending Lindsie a DM cause I hate to see her go through it!" Although the authenticity of these claims cannot be ascertained, Chrisley admitted that she suffered from the relationship. "So like in that entire situation, I do feel like I was the victim of that situation because I was the girlfriend and I was actively being cheated on," she said via "The Southern Tea."