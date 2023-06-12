Prince Andrew Not Budging From Royal Lodge Amid Home Repairs As Eviction Fears Grow

King Charles III reportedly wants his little brother to leave ASAP, but Prince Andrew has been refusing to move out of his lavish royal home — the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park — for months now. A few miles south of Windsor Castle, the Royal Lodge has been Andrew's home for 20 years. Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson and Andrew still share the home years after their divorce, which seems like it could be awkward for the ordinary person. But the ordinary person doesn't have a 30-room house with seven bedrooms to choose from on a 98-acre estate. The Royal Lodge is a part of the Crown Estate, and before Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II's mother called the mansion her home.

It makes sense that Andrew would want to stay there. After all, he does have a 75-year lease signed upon moving in after the Queen Mother's death, per The Telegraph. Part of the agreement involves footing the bill for any repairs, and Andrew's scheduled and paid for roof repairs that will take months to complete. Anyone who has dealt with home renovations knows that when such a big project is going on, you don't want to be in your house if you can help it. Who wants to live in a building site if they don't have to? But Andrew isn't going to move out of Royal Lodge during the repairs because he's scared that if he does, he won't be able to come back again (via the Daily Mail).