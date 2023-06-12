What Life Is Like For Princess Anne's Former Daughter-In-Law Autumn Phillips Today

Out of all of the late Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren, King Charles III's children have received the most publicity throughout their lives. From the tragic loss of their mother, Princess Diana, to the highly inflammatory drama of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the king's kids have spent decades captivating the public eye.

In contrast, King Charles' sister, Princess Anne, had children who remained out of the spotlight. Not only was their mother further in line from the crown than King Charles, but Princess Anne also withheld royal titles from her children in hopes that they would lead more normal lives.

While not as famous as their cousins, royal watchers are still invested in the lives of Princess Anne's kids, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips. Peter made headlines after his public breakup with his wife, Autumn Kelly. Peter met Autumn in 2003 at the Grand Prix in her home country, Canada. In May 2008, the two were married, and separated officially in 2019 with their divorce being finalized in 2021. After receiving publicity over their split, many royal fans are curious about how Autumn Phillips is doing.