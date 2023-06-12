All 8 Of Elizabeth Taylor's Wedding Dresses, Ranked

Back in the golden age of Hollywood, Elizabeth Taylor was the epitome of glamour. After starring in hits like "National Velvet" and "Little Women" as a child, she became an elegant star in the '50s with roles in "Father of the Bride," "A Place in the Sun," and "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof."

But Taylor's glittering film career wasn't her only claim to fame — the actor also frequently made headlines thanks to her turbulent love life. It's not that Taylor never settled down — rather, she settled down eight separate times. That's right — Elizabeth Taylor had eight different weddings. And, naturally, as a Hollywood star, she had a gorgeous wedding dress for each occasion.

Whether it was a classic fairytale wedding gown, an understated skirt suit, or a dramatic wild child gown, Taylor certainly knew how to make a statement on her wedding days. Let's take a look at each of Elizabeth Taylor's wedding dresses over the years.