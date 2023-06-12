The Unexpected Side Effect Menopause Can Have On Your Breasts

You might think by the time you hit your mid-50s or early 60s, you've mastered the art of knowing your bra size; however, menopause will have you guessing. One of the unexpected changes to come with the mood swings and weight fluctuations of menopause is the changing of your breasts. Therefore, you might find that you need to upgrade or downgrade your cup size. The reason you might need to head to the store for a new bra has to do with weight gain and weight redistribution.

Jennifer Wider, MD explained to Health, "During perimenopause and menopause, there are hormonal fluctuations and eventually a drop in hormones that may cause weight gain. As a result, some of the weight gain can occur in the breasts, resulting in enlarged breasts." In addition to weight gain, hormones and genetics also play a part in your breasts changing cup sizes.

When you go through menopause, your body knows that babies are a thing of the past. So, you don't need those milk ducts anymore; therefore, the tissue for supplying children with nourishment gets replaced with fat, leading to breast size changes. In addition to getting larger or smaller, your breasts might lose their shape and start to droop due to a loss of elasticity. However, this is far from the only change you'll notice in your breasts with menopause.