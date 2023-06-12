General Hospital's Réal Andrews Previews Taggert's 'Unravelling' As Paternity Drama Hits Home

For Marcus Taggert, it was a devastating moment when he learned that Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) was the biological father of his daughter, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali), on "General Hospital." For his portrayer, Réal Andrews, it was a chance to shine and show off his acting prowess as Taggert unleashed his emotions in a gut-wrenching scene after the DNA test results were revealed. Although both Taggert and Trina swore to each other that no matter what the results stated, they would always be father and daughter, the startling news is definitely going to change things for everyone.

The scandal surrounding Trina's paternity stems from the fact that her mother, Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr), had an affair with Curtis when she was married to Taggert and never bothered to find out which man was the father of her unborn child. Many "GH" fans don't trust Trina's paternity test results and have speculated that mobster Selina Wu (Lydia Look) may have tampered with them in Curtis' favor. Curtis has allowed Ms. Wu to operate a sketchy poker game in the back room of his club, the Savoy, and she proposed the notion that she could rig the DNA results.

Whether or not the test has been altered, Taggert is headed for a world of hurt as Andrews recently expounded upon.