Britney Spears Once Had A Bone To Pick With Alyssa Milano

Britney Spears has been free from her conservatorship since November 2021 after spending 13 years under her father's thumb. Spears couldn't drive a car without permission and has often talked about the tight leash kept on her while her dad, Jamie Spears, moved her money and controlled her schedule. Even though her conservatorship ended, according to Rolling Stone, the "Baby One More Time" singer has said that she will "probably never perform again." Spears fans have struggled with this news, mainly because they want to support her and truly believe that she deserves to do whatever it is that she wants after becoming free from her conservatorship, but also want her to release new music. She is, after all, an idol to so many.

And while Spears did release "Hold Me Closer" with Elton John in 2022, the only performances that fans get these days are from the videos that the pop star shares on Instagram. Unfortunately, some of Spears' recent social media activity has caused concern among fans and has been highly criticized. Conspiracy theorists claim that it's not really her posting and others fear that she's unwell. One of the latter included "Charmed" star Alyssa Milano — and Spears wasn't too thrilled about it.