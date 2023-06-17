Fizzling: The Dating Trend That Can Do More Harm Than Good

If you're dating, one of the things you probably dislike the most is being ghosted. There's nothing worse than thinking that you're getting along well with someone before the person on the other end decides to stop all communication without an explanation. But according to experts, there's another dating trend to look out for which is even worse than ghosting, and it's called fizzling.

Fizzling is a painful variation of ghosting. Celebrity matchmaker Rachel London told POPSUGAR, "It's a term used to describe the situation where one becomes uninterested in a person they're dating, but instead of breaking up with the person, they gradually reduce communication and interest, causing the other person to feel confused and hurt."

Although the dating trend was noted in Hinge's LGBTQIA+ DATE report, it applies to all daters. Ghosting might feel like an abrupt end to things but at least the person is now in your past, allowing you to gradually move on. Fizzling, on the other hand, only makes matters worse because now you're shifting from thinking "Am I imagining this?" to "Is something wrong with me?" Dating anxiety is more common than you think and fizzling is a harmful trend that is sure to play on that anxiety. Here's why fizzling is toxic and damaging.