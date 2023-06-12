Why Kate Middleton Sees Prince Louis As An Underdog

William and Catherine Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, have three kids and they're an adorable bunch. The oldest, George, is the heir apparent. That's an awful lot of pressure for a child — while most kids are learning long division, George is learning his royal duties.

Princess Charlotte doesn't get off easy, either; she's third in line, and is expected to step up should anything happen to her big brother. There are also lots of eyes on her as the "stand-out star" of the royal family. Judi James, a body language expert, told the Mirror that, despite George's age and place in the line of succession, Charlotte is the true leader of the group, with James noting that at the concert celebrating her grandfather's coronation, "She snapped into duty as royal prefect as soon as she sat down, waving her bangle and her flag at her brother George to show him how he should use them."

While we're sure part of this is due to Charlotte's assertive personality, there's no doubt that this role puts a lot of pressure on her. That leaves Louis, the youngest of the bunch. It seems like his siblings have taken on most of the pressure, leaving Louis with a little less weight on his shoulders. The most he's known for right now are his funny faces, which were a welcome distraction from all of the drama surrounding King Charles' coronation. This has led to him being referred to as an "underdog."