Why Hallmark's Will Kemp Was Perfectly Prepared To Play A Dancing Detective

Art imitates life in the case of Hallmark star Will Kemp. In two of the Hallmark movies he has starred in — both with Lacey Chabert — he has played a dancer, and he has real-life dance experience as well. Kemp started ballet classes when he was nine years old. When he was older, he took classes at the Royal Ballet School in London. During his career as a professional dancer, Kemp danced in Matthew Bourne's "Swan Lake" on Broadway and on the West End.

​When Kemp got the leading man role in Hallmark's "The Christmas Waltz," he had to learn a new kind of dance — ballroom dancing. In an interview with the Golden Globes, Kemp said, "... I guess I went into this movie with an advantage ..." due to his ballet experience, but there was still a learning curve switching genres. He and his co-star Chabert had 10 days to learn the choreography for "The Christmas Waltz." Since that first foray into ballroom dancing, the two of them have also starred in the Hallmark flick "The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango," where their characters must dance and catch a killer.