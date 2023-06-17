Everything We Know About Kim Cattrall's Boyfriend, Russell Thomas

Sex and the City's Samantha Jones is known for her sexual expression and short-term flings, but (spoiler alert) she eventually finds love with a struggling actor in his twenties. Despite Samantha's commitment issues and the 20-plus year age gap between the two, the couple stays together throughout the show's finale, only breaking things off in the franchise's first film "Sex and the City: The Movie."

Funnily enough, Samantha isn't the only one to make it work with a younger man, as the character's iconic actress Kim Cattrall has similarly found herself in a happy, age-gap relationship. The "How I Met Your Father" star has been dating Russell Thomas since 2016, a man who is 14 years her junior. This is not only a smaller age gap than experienced in Sex and the City, but both Thomas and Cattrall are considerably older than Samantha and her twenty-something beau Smith.

Even so, fans may wonder about the celeb's significant other. Thomas isn't a public figure, so little is known about his background and personal life, but Cattrall does provide peaks into their relationship through social media and press interviews.