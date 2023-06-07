The Tragic Story Of Sex And The City Star Kim Cattrall

The following article contains references to suicide.

You probably know her best as Samantha Jones from "Sex and the City," but Kim Cattrall has been trying to leave her famous character behind for years. After the British-Canadian actor found new levels of fame as the sex-positive PR maven on the hit HBO show in 1998, she spent the next few decades as one-quarter of the "fab four." However, after begrudgingly making two spin-off films, she said goodbye to Samantha.

Producers asked Cattrall to appear in a third movie, but she was appalled by Samantha's arc — plus, things were allegedly very frosty between Cattrall and the other stars of the show. "Never," she later said of returning. "It's a 'no' from me." And so it was hardly surprising when Cattrall was nowhere to be seen in the 2022 reboot, "And Just Like That." However, fans were shocked when, in 2023, it was announced that Cattrall would make one brief cameo in the reboot's second season. "Kim had two stipulations — one, that she would not act with any of the other girls, and two, she did not want to see Michael Patrick King," a source told Page Six of her cameo.

In addition to her various difficulties with "Sex and the City," Cattrall has faced a number of personal calamities. "The tragedies in my life continue to shape me," she told The Guardian in 2019. "Now I don't want to be in a situation for even an hour where I'm not enjoying myself."