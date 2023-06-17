Royals Who Were Involved In Devastating Car Accidents

One of the perks of being a royal is easy access to the most luxurious hot wheels. Members of the nobility across the world are known for their automotive indulgences, displayed resplendently through the expansive fleet lining their royal garages. And while their status doesn't particularly impel them to acquire driving skills, many royals alternate between being driven around by chauffeurs and getting behind the wheel themselves. Queen Elizabeth II, for instance, possessed legendary steering expertise, and seeing her cruise around by herself well into her 90s wasn't an uncommon sight. She was exempt from a driving license, too!

But the operation of machines rarely comes without a margin of error — especially on the road. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, road accidents contribute to 1.35 million annual deaths worldwide. Royals, though allowed certain liberties on the road including higher speed limits, aren't above the dangers that collisions and crashes pose. On multiple occasions, young and old members of the monarchy in Europe have found themselves in the midst of unfortunate motor incidents that they either escaped without consequence or tragically succumbed to. Take a look at these royals who were involved in devastating car accidents.