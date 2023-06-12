Warm Sunset Red Is The Hair Color That'll Have You Thinking Of Vibrant Summer Nights

Redheads are head-turners. There's no beating around the bush about that. It doesn't matter if your hair is naturally red or it came from a bottle, there's something striking and ethereal about red locks — not to mention that the color seems to add instant volume and define the facial features of the wearer.

Usually considered the color of fall, red is definitely seeing more popularity during summer as well. While all reds have their definite place in the world of hair shades, Jacob Schmidt, color specialist and senior stylist at New York City's Sally Hershberger Nomad, told Pure Wow that warm sunset red is a hue to watch out for. "A warm sunset red is perfect for the summer, especially since it'll match those gorgeous sunsets at the beach all season long," he shared.

When you think of the last sunset you witnessed, you probably can't pinpoint the exact colors you saw. Red may have been the star of the show but there were other shades that made the sunset equally pretty. This is what's likable about the warm sunset hue for hair color. If you want to add a bolder touch, you could go for a vibrant orange-red, and if you'd like to keep it toned down, there are always muted versions of the trend with which you can play around. Either way, it's one of the best colors you can wear during summer. Here are some different ways to get the look.