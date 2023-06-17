Cone And Pyramid Heels Aren't The Look For Summer 2023, But There's An Equally Comfortable Alternative

The fashion world has seen the rise and fall of many wardrobe empires, proving that trends come and go and that the battle for the timeless title is ongoing. We've seen this in the UGG boot, a flat, comfier alternative to heels, and Crocs, which also fluctuate between style and fashion faux pas. Heels have so many different variations that it's easy to see what's in style and what's not. It's just one of the few mistakes everyone makes when wearing high heels: opting for old styles with equally outdated comfort and capsule ability. However, one thing remains certain: heels like the block, kitten, wedge, and platform variety are all at the forefront to be a classic, comfortable option that provides a limitless amount of styling options.

An interesting facet of choosing the right heel involves the style and structure of the heel itself. Gone are the days of cork-like wedges suited only for that summer wedding. Now, heels are being transformed into their accessory, separate from the very shoe it supports. Many block and chunky heels are made with materials like acrylic to better support the foot, while also offering a unique, geometric shape. Still, the best way to choose what shoe is right for you is to try them out for yourself.