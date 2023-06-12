One Beauty Tool Ensures Flawless Foundation Application When You Have Textured Skin

The secret to applying foundation seamlessly always revolves around the ability to blend well. After all, the whole point of wearing foundation is to present a flawless version of your skin that is super smooth.

Yet the goal is also to create a natural look in which the finished product is one that closely resembles your skin tone. For this reason, it is important to start by finding the right shade of foundation for your skin. The worst thing you can do is have a stark line of demarcation around your jawline or wear a shade so far away from your natural skin color that it stands out sharply in contrast.

In order to avoid the telltale line, many people just dab a few problematic spots using their fingers. Yet not only is that ineffective, but it does virtually nothing if you have textured or bumpy skin. To get uneven skin looking smooth, a makeup sponge is a must.