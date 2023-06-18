Inside Sarah Ferguson's Relationship With Camilla Parker Bowles

Marrying into the British royal family certainly is not for the faint of heart. Going from regular citizen to royal means giving up any chance at a normal life and can be an incredibly isolating experience. It may seem like an unfathomable amount of pressure to take on, but at least there are a handful of other people who know those unique ups and downs all too well. The royal wives often bond together, building solid friendships based on their shared unusual lives. That being said, it isn't unusual for rumors of a feud to pop up every now and then. Camilla, Queen Consort, and Sarah, Duchess of York, have known each other for decades, but what is their relationship really like?

Sarah Ferguson was a firm friend of Princess Diana, which undoubtedly impacted her dynamic with Camilla. Even though Diana died almost three decades ago in 1997, those emotions might be tough to set to one side. With reports of a raging fight in 2018 between Fergie and Camilla followed by further rumblings in the royal court of a rift between King Charles III and his ex-sister-in-law, where do the pair really stand? Does Ferguson really respect the queen consort like she told the press, or is it all a well-built construct designed to throw off the media? The real answer may be more tangled than we realize, but for now, here's what we know about Fergie and Camilla's friendship.