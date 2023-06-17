What You Need To Know Before Watching Hallmark's A Royal Christmas Crush

If you're a big fan of Hallmark Christmas movies, then you've likely been looking forward to the network's Christmas in July movie event. The summer celebrations start off with Merry Movie Week over on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel, with reruns of festive films airing every evening during the last week of June.

However, the main event kicks off on July 1 with back-to-back holiday titles airing from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. all throughout the month. "A Royal Christmas Crush" is one of two new movies set to debut during the event, premiering on Saturday, July 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

This holiday flick stars stunningly transformed Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar and takes place at The Royal Ice Hotel, the setting of two other Hallmark Christmas movies. We'll be waiting with bated breath for the title's release, but until then, here's everything you need to know about "A Royal Christmas Crush."