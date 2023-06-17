What You Need To Know Before Watching Hallmark's A Royal Christmas Crush
If you're a big fan of Hallmark Christmas movies, then you've likely been looking forward to the network's Christmas in July movie event. The summer celebrations start off with Merry Movie Week over on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel, with reruns of festive films airing every evening during the last week of June.
However, the main event kicks off on July 1 with back-to-back holiday titles airing from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. all throughout the month. "A Royal Christmas Crush" is one of two new movies set to debut during the event, premiering on Saturday, July 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.
This holiday flick stars stunningly transformed Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar and takes place at The Royal Ice Hotel, the setting of two other Hallmark Christmas movies. We'll be waiting with bated breath for the title's release, but until then, here's everything you need to know about "A Royal Christmas Crush."
What we know about the plot of A Royal Christmas Crush
While an official trailer hasn't been released for Hallmark's upcoming "A Royal Christmas Crush," we do know a little bit about the plot of the festive film. Accordingly, Ava (Katie Cassidy) finds herself in an unexpected romance with a royal prince (Stephen Huszar) after accepting a major job offer at The Royal Ice Hotel.
The made-for-TV movie was previously titled "Winter Castle Royal Romance" and is connected to two other Hallmark flicks. Both "Winter Castle," starring Emilie Ullerup and Kevin McGarry, and "Baby's It's Cold Inside," starring Jocelyn Hudon and Steve Lund, also take place at The Royal Ice Hotel.
It's unclear if the films will connect beyond their shared location, but we do know that at least one actress from a previous installment will appear in "A Royal Christmas Crush." Kathryn Kohut, who played Phoebe in "Baby It's Cold Inside," shared on-set photos with cast members on Instagram, captioning the post, "Another romance in the ice castle."
A Royal Christmas Crush is Katie Cassidy's Hallmark debut
Avid Hallmark viewers will likely recognize Stephan Huszar from his recurring role in the "Ruby Herring Mysteries" film series along with Christmas movies such as "Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas." Though Huszar is well-established on the network, "A Royal Christmas Crush" will mark his co-star's Hallmark debut.
Katie Cassidy is most known for playing Laurel Lance on "Arrow," but she has also guest appeared in shows such as "Melrose Place" and "Gossip Girl." Her movie credits include "I Love Us" and "Agent Game," but "A Royal Christmas Crush" will mark the actress's first foray into Hallmark made-for-TV movies.
Cassidy has taken to Instagram to provide some behind-the-scenes teasers for the flick. In one photo, she's pictured with Huszar in front of a sled and its driver, while another post shows a festive still of her opening a wine bottle next to her co-star. Based on these special insights, it looks like Cassidy is feeling right at home on the Hallmark channel.