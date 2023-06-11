Hallmark's Christmas In July Lineup Gets Its Start In June

Hallmark Channel's holiday romance movies are not just for the holiday season anymore. Thanks to the channel's Christmas in July celebrations, you can watch your favorite Hallmark holiday movies in midsummer — and even earlier, because the precursor to the Christmas in July festivities, Merry Movie Week, actually starts in late June on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

According to a press release from Hallmark Media, Merry Movie Week 2023 begins on Friday, June 23. From Friday evening to early morning on Monday, June 26, holiday movies will be playing constantly on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Channel. Then, on the same channel, holiday movies will play each night starting at 7 p.m. ET from Monday through Friday, June 30 (via Futon Critic).

There are even a variety of Christmas in July activities you can do with your kids to celebrate. The Merry Movie Week website on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel page also features a Hallmark Christmas movie guessing game and holiday-themed recipes and crafts, so you can bring the feel-good holiday vibes to your home for Merry Movie Week.