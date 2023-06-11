Hallmark's Christmas In July Lineup Gets Its Start In June
Hallmark Channel's holiday romance movies are not just for the holiday season anymore. Thanks to the channel's Christmas in July celebrations, you can watch your favorite Hallmark holiday movies in midsummer — and even earlier, because the precursor to the Christmas in July festivities, Merry Movie Week, actually starts in late June on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
According to a press release from Hallmark Media, Merry Movie Week 2023 begins on Friday, June 23. From Friday evening to early morning on Monday, June 26, holiday movies will be playing constantly on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Channel. Then, on the same channel, holiday movies will play each night starting at 7 p.m. ET from Monday through Friday, June 30 (via Futon Critic).
There are even a variety of Christmas in July activities you can do with your kids to celebrate. The Merry Movie Week website on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel page also features a Hallmark Christmas movie guessing game and holiday-themed recipes and crafts, so you can bring the feel-good holiday vibes to your home for Merry Movie Week.
The Hallmark Channel will air holiday movies in July
🎄🎉Celebrate Christmas in July with two magical premieres! Unwrap #ARoyalChristmasCrush with @MzKatieCassidy and @stephenhuszar + #TheChristmasReboot with @littlelengies and @Corey_Sevier. ❄️✨ pic.twitter.com/Q5jRC7bBkZ— Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) June 2, 2023
On July 1, 2023, the holiday movies for the Christmas in July celebration will move over to the Hallmark Channel. For twelve hours a day, from 10 a.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET, the channel will air holiday movies. The movies played July 1 through July 4 will be a selection of fan-favorite Hallmark films. Hallmark is hosting a favorite movies poll, so viewers can make their voices heard and share which holiday films they want to see for Christmas in July. You can vote for your movie choices through the Hallmark Movies Checklist app or by using the Christmas movie poll posts on the Hallmark Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook pages.
In addition to replaying some of their best holiday flicks from years past, Hallmark also has two new holiday movies that will be making their premieres on Saturdays during Christmas in July 2023.
Hallmark released the synopses of its new releases
The first new release for Christmas in July is "A Royal Christmas Crush." The movie premieres on July 8, 2023 and stars Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar. Cassidy plays Ava, a new employee at the Royal Ice Hotel. Huszar plays her love interest, the Royal Prince. Cassidy is well known for her role as Laurel Lance on "Arrow" and Huszar is a Hallmark native for a collection of movie roles and for playing Luke on the Hallmark series "Chesapeake Shores." Before Huszar became a Hallmark star, he had many guest roles on the CW and in a variety of films.
The second new release for Christmas in July 2023 is "The Christmas Reboot," premiering July 15. A classic careful-what-you-wish-for story, this film stars Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier as married couple Renee and Aaron. When Renee's Christmas wish for a dream life comes true, the only snag is that she is no longer married to Aaron and she, " ... must race against the clock to win him back before Christmas Eve" (via Hallmark Channel). Lengies and Sevier have starred together before in Hallmark's 2020 movie, "Heart of the Holidays."