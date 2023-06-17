Why Shannen Doherty Chose To Never Have Children

Shannen Doherty became a household name when she was cast as Brenda Walsh on the hit 1990s teen drama "Beverly Hills, 90210" alongside other famed actors such as Luke Perry, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, and Jason Priestley. The actor has enjoyed a long career in Hollywood starring in projects such as "Heathers," "Charmed," and "Little House on the Prairie." However, one role she never took on was motherhood. Sadly, the '90s icon was forced to battle cancer instead.

Doherty first revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in 2015 and confirmed that she had a single mastectomy. The following year she shaved her head upon losing her hair during treatment. That same year, the actor publicly revealed that her cancer had spread, but that she was still fighting. "I had breast cancer that spread to the lymph nodes, and from one of my surgeries we discovered that some of the cancer cells might have actually gone out of the lymph nodes," Doherty told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "So for that reason, we are doing chemo, and then after chemo, I'll do radiation."

In 2017, Doherty shared the amazing news that her cancer had gone into remission. Upon living in remission for two years, the actor opened up about her personal life even more, revealing the heartbreaking reason that she never had children.