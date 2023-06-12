Wheel Of Fortune Host Pat Sajak Fills In The Blanks About His Future With The Game Show

Pat Sajak has hosted of "Wheel of Fortune" for more than 40 years, but he confirmed he has just has one season left. Sajak posted on Twitter, "Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last." That means the wheel will spin one final time for Sajak in 2024. Sajak is in his 70s, so transitioning to retirement makes sense age-wise. But he won't be stepping back from "Wheel of Fortune" entirely. He'll be working as a consultant for three years after he finishes his time as host, per The New York Times.

Executive vice president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television Suzanne Prete sang Sajak's praises in a statement: "As the host of 'Wheel of Fortune,' Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years. We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season" (via Variety). Who will step into his shoes? We don't yet know. But in the past, people have speculated whether or not Vanna White will replace Sajak on "Wheel of Fortune." (She has filled in for him in the past, after all.) And with his daughter Maggie's increased involvement behind the scenes and online, it looks like America's game show could remain a Sajak family affair.