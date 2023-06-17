How Celebrities Keep Their Hair Looking Healthy And Heat-Damage Free

At some point or another, we've all wondered how celebrities maintain their luscious locks. On our journey to healthy and gorgeous hair, we learn about golden rules like heat styling is damaging, dyeing your hair regularly isn't a good idea, and generally speaking, we should steer clear of harsh chemicals. But then we see stars constantly switching out their hair colors, alternating between curly and straight, using chemical treatments, and seemingly racking up hair concerns they shouldn't ignore and we begin to wonder if these rules are rules at all.

For dyeing to be effective, you need a harsh chemical like ammonia to open the cuticle and let the color properly deposit. This process weakens the cuticles and can contribute to hair loss. Of course, there are ammonia-free options, but even those require the cuticle to open properly. Bleaching is a pre-requisite if you're going lighter, and the chemicals involved cause cuticle damage and weaken the hair bonds. However, you can minimize the damage by spreading your appointments out, using gentler dyes, and working with a professional.

Despite having a busy schedule, A-listers prioritize a well-rounded haircare routine because of how vital good hair is to their overall appearance. For instance, although it may seem like a celeb has changed their color overnight, it's a lengthy process where they gradually transition to a new shade over weeks or months to minimize the damage as much as possible. Likewise, they always keep heat damage to a minimum too.