Does Britney Spears Hate Any Of Her Music? She's Hinted At Not Vibing With One Of Her Hits

These days, Britney Spears seems to be enjoying a quiet life outside of her restrictive conservatorship with her husband, personal trainer Sam Asghari. Before her public life took a dark turn and became the subject of intense media scrutiny, Spears was creating the soundtrack of the late '90s and early 2000s. Her treasure trove of pop hits includes "Toxic," "Oops! ... I Did It Again," and "(You Drive Me) Crazy," among numerous others.

While Spears is reportedly planning her return to music with an upcoming collaborative album alongside the likes of Dua Lipa and Sam Smith, there may be a few past records that the singer won't be performing if Spears ever hits the stage again. There is one in particular that the pop icon reportedly told her fans directly that she never enjoyed. It happens to be one of the singles from her debut album, "Baby One More Time."

Naturally, the record sports a mega-hit of the same name though it's not the one Spears has an issue with. The single in question did get the music video treatment, but it wasn't as big of a success as several of her other songs, which could be why Spears doesn't particularly care for it.