Longchamp Bags Are The Internet's New Favorite Accessory

If you've never heard of Longchamp, the fact that it's one of Kate Middleton's go-to handbag brands should be an indicator that it's a quiet luxury brand. According to Page Six, the Princess of Wales has loved the brand since her college days and it's easy to see why. The Parisian fashion house was founded in 1948 and gradually rose to become a symbol of French luxury.

Not quite as well known to the general public as more high-profile luxury brands like Chanel and Dior, Longchamp can perhaps be considered more appealing to those who prefer understated accessories because of the more sensible, enduring designs it puts out — its tote bags are particularly famous. It's fallen relatively under the radar in recent years, generally speaking.

Now, thanks to Gen Z and younger consumers in general the brand is experiencing a surprising uptick in popularity, specifically because of its bags. If you're tempted to buy a Longchamp bag yourself after seeing the brand's designs splashed all over your Insta feed, you're not alone. Here's everything you need to know about why a French quiet luxury brand that's almost 70 years old has suddenly gone viral.