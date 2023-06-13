Is Isoparaffin Safe For Skincare?

If you feel like the topic of skincare has become a much more popular one over the past several years, you're not imagining it. Between influencers touting the latest "it" product to companies making advances in anti-aging products and cancer-preventing sunscreens, it seems like skincare is everywhere. Because it is. Skincare has become a multi-billion dollar business that is projected to keep growing steadily in the coming years (via Yahoo Finance). And while finding the latest and greatest product or brand for your specific skin concern can feel like a major win, it's always important to pay attention to the ingredients.

At the same time that skincare products have skyrocketed in popularity, there has also been a cultural shift toward cleaner, greener, safer ingredients in cosmetics and skincare. The Environment Working Group, for instance, has a whole database set up just for searching ingredients and products to learn their level of safety or toxicity.

So, when you read about a skincare ingredient that is being touted as the holy grail for a certain problem, concern, or goal, it's natural to ask yourself not only if it actually works, but if it's safe. One ingredient that is found in a wide array of skincare products is isoparaffin, which many claim is wonderful for keeping skin moisturized, plump, and feeling fresh. So what are the benefits to isoparaffin, and is it safe to use?