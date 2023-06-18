The Tragic Life Of Coco Chanel

Eventually, Coco Chanel opened her first shop, Chanel Modes, where she sold hats. While the shop was, in many ways, an exciting first step into the world of fashion, it was also clouded by her complicated love life, which was, from the beginning, intertwined with her professional life.

Around this time, Chanel had not one but two lovers — Etienne Balsan, a French officer, and Boy Capel, an Englishman. When Chanel tried to leave Balsan to be with Capel, a dramatic scene ensued. "We lunched and dined together, Etienne, Boy, and I," Chanel later recalled. "Occasionally Etienne talked about killing himself, and I wept. I wept so! 'You aren't going to let Etienne kill himself,' I said to myself. 'You'll set them both free. Go throw yourself into the Seine!'" (via The Telegraph).

Despite all the drama and anguish, the two men ultimately joined together to help Chanel open her shop. "That history was also something that she was always very sensitive to and that made it especially difficult for her, because she was not quite reputable as a woman," said Tilar Mazzeo, author of "The Secret of Chanel No. 5" on the "Innovation Hub" podcast.