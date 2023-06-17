Jenna Bush Hager Banned Her Own Kids From The Set Of The Today Show

As hosts on "Today" and "Today with Hoda and Jenna," Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager dish on all sorts of topics, from the latest in pop culture to juicy details about their own lives. From their discussions regarding the latter, we can see that they are both devoted to their families. Take, for instance, Kotb's candid revelation about her daughter's health scare in March 2023, which led to her temporary absence from "Today." Meanwhile, Bush Hager touched our hearts when she paid tribute to her grandfather, the late President George H.W. Bush, when he passed away in 2019.

We hear quite a bit about the importance of work-life balance. However, keeping these balanced is not why Bush Hager does not want her children to visit her workplace; it's more about a hilarious incident that took place when her daughter made an unexpected on-air appearance. While the candid moment likely made Bush Hager more relatable to viewers, it came at the cost of her daughter comedically revealing things that she probably would have preferred to stay secret.