Chelsea Clinton Has A Great Sense Of Body Confidence, Thanks To Mom Hillary

As an author, vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, and adjunct professor at the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health, Chelsea Clinton has always stayed busy. Considering how she was thrust into the spotlight from a very young age, it wouldn't be surprising if the daughter of two politicians had some issues around her body image, not to mention diminished confidence. Scrutiny for anybody in the public eye is rough — especially when you're a teenager.

Luckily, the young Clinton rose above any criticism she received and went on to obtain a degree in history from Stanford University as well as a master's degree in international relations from the University of Oxford. Later, in 2010, she also earned a master's degree in public health from Columbia University.

One of Clinton's main goals, though, has always been to promote good health. As a global public health advocate, she has always had a focus on staying healthy, as evidenced by her master's degree. However, in a sweet twist, it appears as though she learned the importance of health from someone close to home.