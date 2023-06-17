Here's Why You Should Always Check The Fabric Blend Before Buying Loungewear

Perfect for weekends on the sofa or days spent running errands, you probably own at least one loungewear set. Whether your loungewear of choice is shorts and a tank top or you prefer sweatpants and a t-shirt, there's something to lounge in for everyone. However, there's more to loungewear than how it looks on the hanger.

Speaking to Marie Claire, Holly Shapiro, creative director of Splendid, shared her best tips for picking out your next loungewear set. "Shape is critical for looking put together and cozy. Bad-fitting lounge is the worst!" she said. Loungewear isn't just about aesthetics, though. Shapiro emphasized that "choosing the right fabrics for softness and recovery is so important." This basically means to always check the label so you know the fabric composition of an item — if you plan to wear your loungewear every day, you want it to not only look good but do its job of keeping you either warm or cool, too.

Try these tips for picking out loungewear so you feel comfy and look cute all day long.