General Hospital Explainer: Drew And Carly's Insider Trading Debacle

According to the U.S. government, insider trading occurs when a person has knowledge about a corporation's business endeavors that are unknown to the general public and uses that information to purchase or sell securities such as stocks or bonds. This can affect investors' confidence and upset the whole stock market, which makes it a crime. Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) inadvertently engaged in insider trading on "General Hospital," and now both are facing possible jail time. But how did such a thing happen?

In 2017, Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) and her husband Jason Morgan (then Billy Miller) — who was actually Drew Cain, believing himself to be Jason — bought Derek Wells Media and rechristened it Aurora Media. When the real Jason (Steve Burton) came back to town, Drew was able to reclaim his true identity. He and Sam hired his nephew, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), to head up the company's digital branch. Eventually, Sam left Aurora, and Drew sold half of the company to Jasper "Jax" Jacks (Ingo Rademacher). When Drew was presumed dead for a time, Sam returned to manage his half of the company. He eventually turned up alive, and Jax had returned to Australia, so Drew became more actively involved in running Aurora. By this time, Michael was also CEO of the family company ELQ, which proved the perfect breeding ground for some interfamily corporate strategy.