Were Harry Styles And Emily Ratajkowski Actually An Item? Here's What We Know

Gossip columns, social media speculations, and paparazzi snapshots often create a constant buzz surrounding the personal lives of celebrities. From cozy outings captured by the paparazzi to cryptic social media posts, every move of a celebrity becomes fuel for the rumor mill. That's exactly what happened when a photo of Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski went viral.

In March 2023, the former One Direction member and the model were seen kissing in Tokyo. Daily Mail first published the video where the pair were sharing an intimate moment. They chose to remain mum on the dating rumors, however, Ratajkowski finally addressed the viral moment in April 2023. She told Spanish Vogue (via InStyle), "I didn't expect this to happen. I think, in general, there's a reason certain celebrities live in [Los Angeles], hire security, don't go to public restaurants . . . So the idea of giving [my freedom] up for the sake of privacy is something I haven't considered yet."

Ratajkowski's complete dating history was highly publicized and she wasn't comfortable with it. She said, "It's very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know about them and comment on them . . . this is the first time in a long time that I've been in a dating stage. The interest there is in that particular area is very strange." So, what actually happened between the "Sign of the Times" swooner and model?