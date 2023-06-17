How Chelsea Clinton Actually Felt About Her Teenage Years In The White House

People publicly made jokes about Chelsea Clinton's appearance and critiqued her in her early days in the White House. This prompted her parents, former president Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton, to demand the media stop scrutinizing her. While Clinton was no longer the center of attention, the press' presence lingered everywhere and it was impossible to avoid the cameras and lights throughout the rest of her stay at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. "Sometimes I really wanted to fade into the background," Clinton told Variety. "I didn't want as many people looking at me, or as many bright lights glaring at me." While constantly being in the limelight was uncomfortable, Clinton went on to explain that she never felt fear because of it.

In addition to endless media presence, Secret Service agents were also a constant for Clinton. While she never thought about seeking privacy by running away from her Secret Service agents, there was an instant where she ended up out of their sight. "I once was driving with my best friend from high school and we went through a light and like the Secret Service got caught behind the other light," she said on an episode of the "People Every Day" podcast. "We pulled over immediately of course, and waited for them." She went on to say that she apologized profusely because she recognized that she was out of sight for a few minutes.