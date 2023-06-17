The Selena Gomez Song That Helped The Singer Find Her Unique Sound

Selena Gomez took her place in the spotlight at a young age. She was a regular on the children's show "Barney and Friends" when she was a child, and at 15, she landed the role of Alex Russo in the Disney Channel show "Wizards of Waverly Place." The series became one of the network's most popular.

After establishing her platform on "Wizards of Waverly Place" and guest appearances on other Disney shows like "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" and "Hannah Montana," she dipped her toes in singing. She formed the band Selena and the Scene with Hollywood Records and had Disney play her music. Eventually, she stepped away from Disney to find her own voice.

During her time at Disney, Gomez felt restricted. She had to put on a front and constantly had eyes on her. "I wasn't a wild child by any means, but I was on Disney, so I had to make sure not to say 'What the hell?' in front of anyone," she explained to Vanity Fair. "It's stuff that I was also putting on myself to be the best role model I could be. Now I think being the best role model is being honest, even with the ugly and complicated parts of yourself."