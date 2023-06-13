Hallmark Stars Katie Cassidy And Stephen Huszar Take Their On-Screen Romance Off-Screen

In Hallmark's latest swoon-worthy festive romance, "A Royal Christmas Crush," Katie Cassidy plays Ava, a new employee at the Royal Ice Hotel who enjoys a "whirlwind romance" with Stephen Huszar's character, a dashing prince (via Hallmark). Although the movie doesn't premiere on the channel until July 8, 2023, it's safe to say that Cassidy and Huszar will likely have a lot of on-screen chemistry because they definitely have plenty of off-screen chemistry.

As it turns out, the co-stars are dating in real life too. Cassidy and Huszar did hint at their romance with an Instagram post in early June featuring Cassidy giving her onscreen paramour a kiss on the cheek, but nothing was official until first People — and then the duo themselves — confirmed their relationship a week and a half later. The onscreen love interests turned real-life love story trope never gets old, and the details of this couple's romance are so adorable.

Evidently, they've been vacationing together and certain family members have already been introduced.