Kevin Hart's Oldest Daughter Has Grown Up To Be Gorgeous

IIn 2021, Kevin told Access Online that Heaven had started interning for his production company, Hartbeat. "She's doing well, but she kind of stays away from me," he admitted. "She's focused, and she has relationships with people in the office, so the things that she wants to do, she's discussing with others," the comedian said.

Kevin went on to explain that he thinks he may be intimidating to his daughter at times, so she likes to be prepared before she comes to him with any ideas. On "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Hart admitted that he'd given her a script to review, but he'd forgotten to read it himself. "We had a call about the script, and she was so dialed in. She had notes. She had thoughts. She had ideas. ... I didn't want her to know I didn't read the script yet, but I had no idea what she was talking about the whole time," he revealed.

Hart told the talk show host that he was so proud of Heaven. "My daughter asking me to learn the business and to truly, like, come up under my wing and grow was the biggest thing ever," Kevin gushed.