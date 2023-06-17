Signs You Might Be Low On Estrogen

Although estrogen plays an important role in every body, the hormone is most critical for people with a female reproductive system. Throughout the evolution of the body, estrogen is there, producing breasts and curves as the body advances. It also aids in menstruation, menopause, and the pregnancy process. Outside of estrogen's role in the reproductive process, the sex hormone affects brain function, blood sugar and cholesterol levels, bone and muscle mass, and circulation.

Throughout your menstrual cycle, estrogen and progesterone levels rise and lower in the body. At their lowest, they cause tiredness — it's why your period schedule can inspire your workout routine. Estrogen levels also rise and fall during every stage of life. However, when you reach the age of 50, your estrogen levels may decrease by about 50%, going further down as you go deeper into menopause.

During your 20s, your estrogen levels will peak. This is when different health functions relating to estrogen, such as brain function, collagen production, blood flow, and blood sugar levels, typically perform at their best. If you start to notice decreases in these specific areas, as well as lower energy levels, you may have low estrogen.