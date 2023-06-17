Captain Lee Was Blindsided By His Below Deck Departure

Captain Lee of Bravo's TV series, "Below Deck," is a familiar face for those who tune into the show. He's been around since day one as a super yacht captain. Before Captain Lee – whose full name is Harold Lee Rosbach — became a captain though, he managed restaurants in Turks and Caicos. A friend introduced him to working on the water when he told him about a job making deliveries on a sailboat.

Captain Lee was interested in the extra money he could earn so decided to test it out. His love for being on the water deepened and he eventually pursued a captain's license. "Being a captain and being out on the water, there's just something kind of magical out there," he said on an episode of "Below Deck" (via People). "It feels right, it's kind of like Christmas morning."

Captain Lee was missing from Season 9 and took a sudden leave from Season 10 because of health concerns. This exit from the show was supposed to be temporary and though he returned to finish out Season 10, he was told once it finished that his absence would become a permanent one.