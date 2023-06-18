The Ex-Girlfriend Nick Cannon Wishes He Had A Child With

Actor Nick Cannon may have 12 children spread across six women, but it appears there is always room for more — the 42-year-old has been open about his willingness to have more. In February 2023, he told Entertainment Tonight that he'll have babies until a higher power intervenes.

"God decides when we're done," Cannon shared. The following month, the comedian doubled down on his comments, even sharing which of his ex-girlfriends he wishes he'd had children with. During an interview with The Shade Room, Cannon revealed that he regrets not having babies with singer Christina Milian during their early 2000s relationship. The two dated for two years before calling it quits, but Cannon says they'd spoken about having children during their whirlwind romance. When finding out years later that she was expecting a baby, Cannon says he felt slightly disappointed that he wasn't the father — but happy for her journey into motherhood.

Though their relationship never spawned any offspring, it might've been for the best considering how they started and ended with one another.