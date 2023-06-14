JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Discuss The Bachelorette And The Big D - Exclusive Interview

Were there any important takeaways that you learned from Dr. Jada Jackson that even couples in happy relationships could benefit from hearing?

Rodgers: Like us.

Fletcher: Yes. We have the "take five rule" that we learned from Dr. Jada Jackson.

The reality of life and relationships is that no relationship is perfect, as great a couple as you are. Nothing's perfect. You're always going to continue to grow. You're going to continue to learn. You're going to continue to figure things out about each other that maybe you're like, "Oh, I don't like that." It's about how you work through it, and that's something that you can always improve upon — always, always, always.

One thing that Dr. Jada told us — I can't remember if it was in one of our holding rooms — was "Take five. Take a beat." If you're ever in an argument or a disagreement, and you're feeling like it's not going in the direction of resolution in a healthy way, you've got to take five.

You both got to, "All right. We're going to take five. We're going to walk away from this. We're getting a little elevated. Take five." Come back to the conversation and realize that you're coming back for a better conversation.

Rodgers: The green room for us was where we get makeup, where we got our wardrobe, but it was also our therapy session.

Fletcher: With Dr. Jada.

Rodgers: We would sit in there waiting, as they're waiting for us — for hours, sometimes. Middle of the night, waiting on a night shoot — we're talking to Dr. Jada.

The "take five" seems so simple, but in our relationship, we realized that the way we wanted to handle conflict was different. One of us wanted to talk it out, and the other wanted to move on, but when this one wants to just move on, this one thinks, "Well, you're dismissing it now," so you're missing each other. Dr. Jada was like, "The more you miss each other and communicate wrong, the more it escalates."

Sometimes you go, "Wait. Okay, let's take a break." You step away, come back to it now that we've de-escalated, and figure out where the communication was going wrong. For us, I was like, "Wait a minute. Yeah!"

Fletcher: Even saying, "We're going to take five," it was breaking that ice. It was like, "We both get it now. Let's take a minute, and let's come back."

Rodgers: Yes. De-escalate it, and we realize we were missing each other. "Let's hold on."

That's such a helpful rule to know, because I feel like five minutes gives you time to come back with a different mindset to look at it differently and be able to work together on it.

Rodgers: You say something you maybe didn't want to say, and before it escalates too far ... That's relationships. It's never perfect, but if you can find something, that little nugget that re-centers you or brings you back ...

Fletcher: It resets you. Yes.