How Many Kids Does Robert Kennedy Jr. Have?

There's no mistaking the Kennedy name. If you thought one of the Democratic presidential candidates sounded familiar, it's because he is from the same lineage as JFK. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — sometimes referred to as RFK Jr. — is the nephew of former president John F. Kennedy. His father, Robert Kennedy, also ran for president before he was tragically assassinated in 1968. Similarly, his uncle Edward Kennedy ran against Jimmy Carter in 1980.

However, even though he possesses the Kennedy name, the family isn't a united front when it comes to his campaign platform. Aside from being an environmental lawyer, RFK is strongly anti-vaccine, something not all his family members agree with. The 2024 presidential candidate has said he bears "no ill will" for those relatives that oppose him.

He is prepared to present a list of family members who support his run for the White House, which includes some of his children. All six of whom are members of the infamous Kennedy grandchildren clan.