Everything We Know About Todd Chrisley's Feud With Ex Daughter-In-Law Alexus Whilby

Though reality star Todd Chrisley seems to embrace people of all races, his son's ex-wife, Alexus Whilby, believes otherwise. In 2014, things boiled over on social media between the two after Todd sent out several now-deleted tweets which accused Whilby of trying to extort the Chrisley family (via Daily Mail). According to Todd, Whilby was going to tell the media he was racist unless he paid her $20,000. He claimed he would be filing a lawsuit against her for defamation, though Whilby claimed he never did. In those tweets, Todd resorted to some name-calling that could be perceived as racist.

"Bye you tired ass weave wearing ashy skinned HO," Todd tweeted during his rant, which has now been removed from his profile.

In April 2023, Whilby told the outlet that the prejudice she faced from Todd was discouraging, considering that he and his wife, Julie Chrisley, have custody of their granddaughter, Chloe, who is of mixed race. Chloe is the daughter of Kyle and his other ex-wife, Angela Johnson. "To see a grown man and public figure, who is the grandfather to a beautiful black child, say those horrible things was shocking," Whilby told the site. She said she endured years of bullying from Todd while she was with Kyle. Still, the businesswoman says she supported her husband financially while he was estranged from the famous family.