The Biggest Age Gaps On 90 Day Fiance

With 43 years between these "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way" alums, they take the title for the largest age gap in "90 Day" history. They may also take the title of one of the strangest and most dysfunctional relationships on the show. Though they initially connected over their shared love of art and poetry, it became clear that they had different intentions and ideas about their relationship — maybe due to that whopping age gap?

Despite the red flags, 67-year-old Debbie packed her bags to start a new life with her 24-year-old beau in Morocco. Their relationship was serious enough that Debbie met Oussama's parents, who accepted their unconventional relationship. But things took a left turn when Oussama revealed that he wanted to move back to the U.S. with Debbie so he could work and make more money. This came as a shock to Debbie, who batted away her loved one's worries that Oussama was just in the relationship for financial gain.

Ultimately, Debbie had to walk away from Oussama. After their breakup, Debbie said to Oussama (per ET Online), "You're making everything about a visa. I'm making everything about a life. ... The most important thing and the most sacred thing is marriage and love. ... Love can conquer anything but you don't have enough strong love for me to accomplish a life here."