Hallmark's Lacey Chabert Can't Choose Just One Favorite Co-Star

Lacey Chabert speaks highly of everyone she works with at Hallmark. While we do not doubt that the Hallmark Channel's stars are highly professional and a pleasure to be around, we can't help but acknowledge how welcoming and supportive Chabert seems to be as a co-star. She has recognized this in herself as well. Chabert shared with Us Weekly, "I definitely consider myself someone who I think works well with others and I bond very quickly with the people I'm working with, especially on location."

It's safe to say that Chabert's opinion might be a bit more complimentary than someone who is less warm and sociable. In addition to having an inviting personality, Chabert has shared that she genuinely enjoys getting to know her co-stars and makes an effort to do so. In a Q+A with Hallmark discussing the film "The Wedding Veil," she shared that her favorite part of filming was "the off camera memories that [she and her co-stars] created of getting to know each other better and exploring a place we've never been before." To Chabert, it seems that Hallmark movies are more than work opportunities but a chance to make meaningful connections.