Who Are Treat Williams' Children Gill And Elinor Williams?

If you recognize Treat Williams' son, Gill, it may be because he once acted with his father in 2015, or it may be because the family resemblance is uncanny. Treat and his wife, Pam Van Sant, had their son in December 1992. Gill was no stranger to red carpets and film and TV sets growing up, which set him up for a career in the arts. Back in 2015, Treat shared a family photo on Twitter, captioned, "My son graduated from NYU. My daughter is 16, my wife is the best, and at 63, I am content. Lucky."

Today, Gill is a 31-year-old musician and artist. He has shared a lot of his art on Instagram, and his proud dad was always quick to comment on his posts. In 2020, Treat told Smashing Interviews Magazine just how much he enjoyed having Gill home with him and his wife during the pandemic. "I think being on an old farm with land and able to get out and about every day makes it a lot easier... So I feel very blessed that we're in an environment that I love." That same year, Treat told Southern Living about how he always liked to have the Christmas season at home with his family. He explained that each year, "We go to a little, wonderful, vegetable market stand" to choose their Christmas tree. "And then my son and I, we put it up."