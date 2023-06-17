Kim Kardashian Thinks Parenting Is 'The Best Chaos' In The World
Kim Kardashian is a devoted mother of four kids — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West. After their highly publicized separation, Kardashian made her split from West official at the beginning of 2021. Even though the pair has joint custody, according to ET Online, the four children spend most of their time at their mom's house.
Kardashian has been very open about her struggles to protect her kids from the outside world and the media rumors that constantly surround the Kardashian family. Considering the very public awkward moments her ex-husband keeps having, it's no wonder the reality star turned businesswoman is having a harder time than most. However, she tries her best not to let her kids know there are problems. "No matter what we're going through or what's happening in the world, I have to have that smile on my face, blast [Kanye's] music, sing along with my kids, and act like nothing's wrong," Kardashian shared in a conversation on the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast.
The mother of four opened up about parenting challenges on another podcast, "On Purpose with Jay Shetty," sharing that it's "the best chaos" in the world despite the hardships.
Kim needs to be both the good and the bad cop to her kids
Despite the popular opinion that celebrities are not hands-on parents, Kim Kardashian is always there to fulfill all of her children's needs. "It's like I always have to do one of my daughters' hair, and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way, and then this one needs me to put his shoes on, and they all need you . . . It's full crazy madness — cooking, running around. It's wild," she candidly described her parenting experience on "On Purpose with Jay Shetty." "It's the best chaos, though," Kardashian added.
Parenting is definitely not always a walk in the park, especially for a person who is the primary caregiver to their children, and that's true for Kardashian too. With four children in the house, it's bound to get messy, literally and figuratively. "You know, with all the moods and the personalities, sometimes they're fighting, and you know, there's no one there. It's [just] me to play good police officer and bad cop," Kardashian revealed. In spite of the constant turmoil, "The Kardashians" star loves being a mother.
"I just love being a mom. It's exhausting, it's grueling, but it's the best," Kardashian shared in her "E! True Hollywood Story" episode, People reports. However, not everyone feels like she should have the right to publicly complain about the challenges of parenting.
She received public backlash for opening up about her parenting struggles
After Kim Kardashian described parenting as "really f—ing hard" on Jay Shetty's podcast, the backlash poured in. Many don't consider her a single parent at all, as her children's father is in their lives to some extent. On top of that, the SKIMS founder has numerous resources to help her along her parenting journey, such as nannies, chefs, cleaners, and probably an array of other staff that takes care of everything else.
"She has four nannies. One for each child. Plus assistants, housekeepers, etc. Nothing wrong with that, but why not mention that here?" a person wrote in the comments of the podcast's YouTube video (via In Touch Weekly). "This interview feels out of touch and lacking depth from my POV," another comment said.
While it's true that Kardashian most likely has a huge staff to attend to all of her needs, that doesn't make her any less of a mother who still needs to be engaged with her children on a daily basis. Other than that, nobody can say she's a bad mother, considering the over-the-top superhero-themed birthday parties she throws for her children and the love her kids give her back. As reported by the Independent, Kardashian's 7-year-old son Saint shared his love for his mom in a touching Mother's Day tribute video. "I love you more than anything . . . never forget that," Saint said lovingly.