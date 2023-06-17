Kim Kardashian Thinks Parenting Is 'The Best Chaos' In The World

Kim Kardashian is a devoted mother of four kids — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West. After their highly publicized separation, Kardashian made her split from West official at the beginning of 2021. Even though the pair has joint custody, according to ET Online, the four children spend most of their time at their mom's house.

Kardashian has been very open about her struggles to protect her kids from the outside world and the media rumors that constantly surround the Kardashian family. Considering the very public awkward moments her ex-husband keeps having, it's no wonder the reality star turned businesswoman is having a harder time than most. However, she tries her best not to let her kids know there are problems. "No matter what we're going through or what's happening in the world, I have to have that smile on my face, blast [Kanye's] music, sing along with my kids, and act like nothing's wrong," Kardashian shared in a conversation on the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast.

The mother of four opened up about parenting challenges on another podcast, "On Purpose with Jay Shetty," sharing that it's "the best chaos" in the world despite the hardships.