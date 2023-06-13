Queen Camilla Sheds Royal Etiquette While Greeting Famous Friends

Becoming a royal in the modern age poses many challenges, not the least of which is how to remain approachable and human to not only the people of your own nation, but also to the public at large. When Camilla Parker-Bowles was crowned Queen alongside her husband King Charles III in early May, she had already chosen to forgo some long-held traditions of previous British queens in favor of catering to a modern world and modern values.

For instance, she chose not to wear the Kohinoor diamond, which has long been a symbol of British imperialism, and also chose not to carry a traditional ivory scepter that had been carried by English queens for centuries in light of the horrors of the ivory trade and Prince William's activism to end that trade worldwide.

Now, Queen Camilla is making headlines for bucking another tradition in the way that she chose to greet friends at a royal reception this week.