Hallmark's Cameron Mathison And Alison Sweeney Are Back To Work On New Hannah Swensen Mystery

Fans adore the Hannah Swensen mystery franchise on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The made-for-TV films are based on the book series by author Joanna Fluke and star Alison Sweeney as Hannah, a baker and a crime sleuth who solves murders. Cameron Mathison portrays her love interest, a detective named Mike Kingston. Together, the two have starred in a total of seven Hannah Swensen films: "Murder, She Baked," "Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery," "Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery," "Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe," "Murder, She Baked: Just Desserts," "Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery," and "Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery."

Sweeney and Mathison recently announced on social media that they had started working on the next film for the franchise. On Instagram, Sweeney posted a photo with Mathison and wrote, "Here we go again!! Back on set filming another #HannahSwensen with my friend @cameronmathison!!"

Mathison also made a post on Instagram using the same photo and said, "Here we gooooooooooo! We are back filming our 8th Hannah Swenson movie!! So grateful to be working with this amazing women, and everyone that's a part of this incredible series of movies." This news comes shortly after the May premiere of "Carrot Cake Murder." That month, Sweeney revealed that the franchise's latest installment is called "A Zest for Death."