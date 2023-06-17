John Stamos Might Be Behind Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Opting Out Of Fuller House

"Full House" first aired in 1987, starring Bob Saget, Candace Cameron Bure, and other actors who brought the beloved Tanner family to life. The series was about a single dad, Danny Tanner (Saget), who had lost his wife and was left to raise his three young daughters, DJ (Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen).

Reinforcements were on the way to help, and included Danny's brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos), and his good friend Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier). After eight seasons, however, ABC decided to pull the show from its lineup. The cancellation came as quite a shock. "At the end of 'Full House,' I just kind of stayed by myself. We had no warning that we were going to be canceled," Saget told Us Weekly in 2019.

Nearly two decades after the Tanner's final farewell, a revival was underway. During an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in 2015, Stamos made the official announcement. "We've been working on this for many, many years," he said. The new show, titled "Fuller House," brought back almost all of the original cast — except for the youngest Tanner sibling, Michelle.

Despite being asked to return for the sequel, Mary-Kate and Ashley had given up acting years prior and were focused on other aspects of their career. However, it's entirely possible Stamos himself was the reason that the twins decided not to reprise their role for the Netflix series.