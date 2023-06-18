How To Incorporate Vitamin E In Your Skincare Routine

Vitamin E has often been touted for the many benefits it provides to the skin, especially in moisturizing dry patches. The fat-soluble vitamin is stored in the skin's sebum and helps the skin retain moisture. It is both an antioxidant and an anti-inflammatory and there are multiple advantages to using it topically.

"Topical vitamin E provides two benefits," board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo told Allure. "Vitamin E is also a very hydrating molecule since it works as both a humectant to absorb water into the skin and an emollient to trap water in the skin."

Dermatologist Ava Shamban agreed and said when used on the skin, it can work in a number of ways. "It can be very helpful for a range of skin disorders, as well as skin repair," explained Shamban. "It assists in various kinds of cellular restoration from sun damage to healing support for scars or burns." Furthermore, it's also relatively easy to incorporate it into your skincare routine.